Vinicius Tobais Announces His Exit From Real Madrid After Two Seasons

Brazilian right-back, Vinicius Tobais has announced that his relationship with Spanish La Liga giants, Real Madrid is over after two seasons.

Vinicius Tobais started his professional football career at the Brazilian side, Sports Club Internacional, on July 1, 2021. He moved to Europe when he joined Ukrainian giants, Shakhtar Donetsk, on January 16, 2022, for a transfer deal worth €6 million.

He moved to Real Madrid on April 1, 2022, via a loan deal from Donetsk, which was worth €500,000. Unfortunately for him, the Spanish giants register him with the club’s reserve team, RM Castilla, throughout his two-year spell at the club.

Earlier today, Vinicius Tobais who is expected to return to Shakhtar Donetsk on June 30, 2024 or land himself a deal with another club, confirmed his exit from Real Madrid via a post on Instagram.

The 20-year-old defender wrote, “It was two nice years of a lot of learning, experience, and growth. To the technical staff, directors and colleagues, my eternal gratitude. Just thankful for the opportunity to wear this shirt.

“We’ll see you again Madridistas. Thank you for everything. Hala Madrid!”

Note that the contract between Shakhtar Donetsk and Vinicius Tobais will officially expire on June 30, 2026. But the player is not likely to remain at the Ukrainian side until then.

In the just-concluded season, he played for Real Madrid’s senior team once in Copa del Rey and played 21 times for the club’s reserve team.