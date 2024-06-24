Abia Warriors Goalkeeper, Femi Thomas To Retire After 2024 Federation Cup Final

Nigeria’s former under-20 international, Femi Thomas, has announced his retirement from football after over 24 years in the game.

Femi Thomas started his professional football career at Nasarawa United on July 1, 2006. He made his biggest football career in 2015 when he joined Enyimba of Aba.

Unfortunately for him, he couldn’t establish himself at the club and had to leave Aba in 2016 for Rivers United. In 2018, the goalkeeper left Rivers for Enugu Rangers.

Femi Thomas moved to Abia Warriors on October 17, 2022, after spending a season at Heartland.

In the just concluded 2023-2024 NPFL season, the 34-year-old goalkeeper made just two league appearances which ended in clean sheets for Abia Warriors.

Thomas played 22 seasons in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) without a break and played over 242 club games in total (according to Transfermarkt).

Before he will officially hang his boots as a professional footballer, he will feature in the 2024 President Federation Cup final between his team, Abia Warriors and El-Kanemi Warriors. The Federation Cup final will take place at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos, on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Note that Femi Thomas has played for Nigeria’s under-20 team and was also a part of the country’s under-23 team but didn’t play any match at the said level.

He has won two Nigeria Premier Football League titles, and three Federation Cups in his lengthy football career.