NPFL Updates: Remo Stars Inducted In NIS Hall Of Fame, Plateau, Kano Pillars Sign Players

The technical adviser of Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) club Remo Stars, Daniel Ogunmodede, has achieved a significant milestone by being inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Nigeria Institute of Sports.

In his reaction to the honor, Daniel Ogunmodede said the recognition reflects his steadfast dedication to advancing sports in Nigeria.

“I’m pleased to announce that I was officially inducted into the Hall of Fame of the National Institute of Sports, Nigeria, a few days ago”, the coach said.

“This milestone reinforces my commitment to the mission and vision of our coaching roots, advocating for quality coaching education across Africa and beyond. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Director General, Professor Olawale A. Moronkola, and the entire management team for this remarkable recognition.”

Other notable inductees include former Plateau State Governor Senator Simon Bako Lalong; Hon. Kunle Soname, founder of Remo Stars FC; Mr. Allen Onyema, Chairman and CEO of Air Peace; Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, President General Worldwide of the Nigeria Football Supporters; Paralympic Gold Medalist Ms. Lucy Ejike; and Dr. Danladi Bako, celebrated former broadcast journalist and Director General of the NBC.

Plateau United Bolsters Squad

In a move to strengthen their team, Plateau United have signed four new players: Ekene Olisema Nero, Mojereola Sulaimon, Abfulmutallif Sanusi, and Dabo Joshua.

Olisema joined the NPFL club from Sporting Lagos, Sulaimon from El-Kanemi Warriors, Sanusi from Katsina United, and Joshua arrives from Nigeria National League side Yobe Desert Stars.

Under the management of Mbwas Mangut, Plateau United are focused on overcoming the challenges of relegation this season. The team has secured two wins in their last nine NPFL games, and they look forward to their upcoming match against Niger Tornadoes on Sunday.

Kano Pillars Enhance Squad with Six New Signings

NPFL giants, Kano Pillars have made strategic additions to their squad by signing six new players.

Defenders Dawud Ibrahim, a left-back from Kebbi United, and central defender Uzogara Kennedy from Rivers United bolster the team’s defense.

The Sai Masu Gida also welcomed three strikers: Eshimitu Gomino Eya from FRSC, Hadi Mohammed Olarewanju from Bayelsa United, and Jerry Alex, who returns after his spell with Maltese Premier League teams.

Additionally, midfielder Ezeh Charles has joined the four-time NPFL champions on a free transfer after playing for Lillestrøm SK in Norway and FK Kom in Montenegro.

On the other hand, four players have departed the club. Usman Aminu Maidubji and Yusuf Abdullahi have been loaned to NNL side Barau FC and Plateau United, respectively, for the remainder of the season.

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Anaful has had his contract terminated by mutual consent, while striker Abdulmajeed Aminu is set to finalize his move to South African side Moneni Pirates.