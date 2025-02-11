NPFL Updates: Abia Warriors Coach Happy With Team’s Progress, Akwa United Get Cash Rewards, Others

Abia Warriors’ technical adviser, Imama Amapakabo, expressed confidence that his team is progressing well toward their goals in the 2024-2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

The Umuahia-based NPFL club has celebrated seven victories in their last ten league matches, placing them fourth on the league table with 32 points from 23 games.

Amapakabo mentioned that the team is focused on continuous improvement in their performance.

“We had a clear strategy—aiming to finish the first round in a single-digit position on the log, which we successfully achieved,” Amapakabo told Completesports.

“As we enter the second round, we are approaching it in three distinct phases. We have completed four matches in this phase, with two more to go.”

He emphasized the importance of reflecting on their progress after these matches, focusing on technical, tactical, and collective aspects before shifting attention to the next six games.

Akwa Ibom FA Rewards Akwa United

The Akwa Ibom State Football Association rewarded Akwa United for their impressive win over Enyimba in Uyo.

The state FA chairman, Samuel Umoh, presented a token of One Hundred Thousand Naira to the team after the match.

Umoh highlighted that this gesture was intended to motivate the team to achieve further success in the remaining matches of the season.

“We are proud of your victory in the game,” he stated. “It brings joy not just to us but to all the fans who supported you. Our goal at the Football Association is to ensure a conducive environment for the beautiful game, and we remain committed to supporting you throughout the season.”

Umoh commended the team’s performance, indicating that the victory was a source of encouragement and predicting many more successful games.

In terms of their progress, Akwa United’s 2-1 victory marked coach Kennedy Boboye’s first win since taking over as the club’s technical adviser.

Remo Stars Coach Urges Players To Stay Humble

Remo Stars head coach Daniel Ogunmodede encouraged his players to stay grounded despite their strong performance. The Sky Blue Stars are currently eight points ahead at the top of the table and remain unbeaten in their last eight league matches.

Reflecting on their recent hard-fought 2-1 win over Kano Pillars, Ogunmodede emphasized the importance of maintaining focus.

“Some players may feel that we’ve already achieved our goals, but that’s not the case,” he told reporters. “We’ve learned valuable lessons from our recent matches, and I commend the team’s determination.”

Remo Stars are set to face defending champions Rangers in Enugu this weekend, and Ogunmodede remains optimistic about their chances.

Ladan Bosso Urges His Players To Take Their Chances

Bayelsa United coach Ladan Bosso discussed the importance of improving their conversion rate and addressing some officiating concerns after a goalless draw at home against the reigning champions, Rangers International.

The Restoration Boys have faced challenges in their last five matches and needed a victory to move further away from the relegation zone.

“We aimed for maximum points, but decisions from the officials impacted our chances,” Bosso explained.

He stressed the need for his players to capitalize on scoring opportunities, noting that their second-half performance showed promise. “If we convert our chances effectively, we position ourselves for success,” he said.

Currently sitting 12th in the league with 29 points, Bayelsa United are determined to bounce back in their upcoming match against Kwara United in Ilorin.