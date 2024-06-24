2024 Nigeria’s Federation Cup Final Gets Venue – See Date, Finalists

The final of the 2024 Federation Cup in Nigeria, known as the President Federation Cup, will take place on June 29, 2024.

Initially, there were speculations that the 2024 Federation Cup would take place at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja. However, the sponsors and the broadcast partners decided to settle for the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos (Onikan Stadium).

If the Federation Cup was held at the national stadium in Abuja, it would have been the first time in the history of the tournament that the final was taken to the federal capital city.

Over the years, stadiums in Lagos have been favoured over others as far as the Federation Cup final is concerned.

Note that the National Stadium in Surulere hosted the Federation Cup final from 1974 to 1987, and then in 1990, 1991, 1995, 1996, 1999, 2000, 2001, and 2002.

The Teslim Balogun Stadium, also in Surulere, hosted the final in 2007, 2009, and from 2011 to 2016 in a row. In 2017, the Agege City Stadium hosted the final.

Interestingly, the last time the Onikan stadium hosted the Federation Cup final was in 1972. In the said final, Mighty Jets FC defeated Bendel Insurance FC 2-0.

Who are the 2024 Federation Cup Finalists

The 2024 women’s Federation Cup final will be played between Rivers Angels and Naija Ratels on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at the Onikan stadium.

The men’s final which is between the newly promoted NPFL club, El-Kanemi Warriors and Abia Warriors, is expected to take place hours after the women’s final at the same venue.

