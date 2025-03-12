Sports
2025 President Federation Cup Round Of 32 Fixtures In Full
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has officially announced the fixtures for the Round of 32 matches in the highly anticipated President Federation Cup.
The fixtures for the 2025 President Federation Cup round of 32 were announced through a letter distributed to all qualified teams and secretaries of state football associations.
While the matchups look promising, it is important to note that the specific dates and venues for these encounters are still pending confirmation from the tournament organizers.
Among the standout clashes in this round of the President Federation Cup, a thrilling encounter is set to take place between two giants of Nigeria’s Premier Football League (NPFL), Enyimba and Rangers.
This matchup promises to showcase some of the best talent in Nigerian football. Another intriguing face-off will see Doma United pitted against Kano Pillars, adding to the competitive spirit of the tournament.
Below are other fixtures:
Mighty Jets vs Ikorodu City
Beyond Limit vs Rivers United
Inter Lagos vs Kano Pillars
Plateau United vs Akwa United
Rovers FC vs Katsina United
Bendel Insurance vs Nasarawa United
Warri Wolves vs FC Basira
Crown FC vs ABS
Sunshine Stars vs Kwara United
Heartland FC vs Solution FC
Adamawa United vs Sokoto United
Ijele FC vs Shooting Stars (3SC)
FWC FC vs Dandidi
Krusaders FC vs Eagles Stars
Police Machine vs Assemblies of God
Harmony FC vs Green Beret
Edel FC vs Imperia
Yobe Stars vs Lobi Stars
Bayelsa United vs Osun United
Gombe United vs Wikki Tourists
Norma FC vs Sunshine Stars U19
Cynosure FC vs FC Bako
Abakaliki FC vs Igbajo FC
Kebbi United vs Lantan FC
Flight FC vs Atlantic FC
EFCC FC vs Discovery AC
Warinje FC vs Zamfara United
Wilbros FC vs Junior Danburam
Barau FC vs E-World FC
Simon Ben FC vs Alabama FC