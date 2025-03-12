2025 President Federation Cup Round Of 32 Fixtures In Full

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has officially announced the fixtures for the Round of 32 matches in the highly anticipated President Federation Cup.

The fixtures for the 2025 President Federation Cup round of 32 were announced through a letter distributed to all qualified teams and secretaries of state football associations.

While the matchups look promising, it is important to note that the specific dates and venues for these encounters are still pending confirmation from the tournament organizers.

Among the standout clashes in this round of the President Federation Cup, a thrilling encounter is set to take place between two giants of Nigeria’s Premier Football League (NPFL), Enyimba and Rangers.

This matchup promises to showcase some of the best talent in Nigerian football. Another intriguing face-off will see Doma United pitted against Kano Pillars, adding to the competitive spirit of the tournament.

Below are other fixtures:

Mighty Jets vs Ikorodu City

Beyond Limit vs Rivers United

Inter Lagos vs Kano Pillars

Plateau United vs Akwa United

Rovers FC vs Katsina United

Bendel Insurance vs Nasarawa United

Warri Wolves vs FC Basira

Crown FC vs ABS

Sunshine Stars vs Kwara United

Heartland FC vs Solution FC

Adamawa United vs Sokoto United

Ijele FC vs Shooting Stars (3SC)

FWC FC vs Dandidi

Krusaders FC vs Eagles Stars

Police Machine vs Assemblies of God

Harmony FC vs Green Beret

Edel FC vs Imperia

Yobe Stars vs Lobi Stars

Bayelsa United vs Osun United

Gombe United vs Wikki Tourists

Norma FC vs Sunshine Stars U19

Cynosure FC vs FC Bako

Abakaliki FC vs Igbajo FC

Kebbi United vs Lantan FC

Flight FC vs Atlantic FC

EFCC FC vs Discovery AC

Warinje FC vs Zamfara United

Wilbros FC vs Junior Danburam

Barau FC vs E-World FC

Simon Ben FC vs Alabama FC