Unidentified Woman Jumps To Her Death On Third Mainland Bridge

An unidentified woman has jumped off the Third Mainland Bridge into the lagoon near the University of Lagos (UNILAG) waterfront in Lagos State resulting in her death.

Naija News understands that the incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Thursday, and marine police officers stationed in the area swiftly responded to the emergency

Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the report to newsmen on Friday.

He stated that, despite the marine police officers’ efforts to save her, medical personnel from the University of Lagos confirmed her death upon arrival.

Hundeyin stated that the deceased’s body has since been evacuated to the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) Mortuary in Yaba for preservation.

“Today, March 13, 2025, at about 1600 hours, an unidentified woman reportedly jumped from the Third Mainland Bridge into the water near the UNILAG waterfront at approximately 1500 hours.

“She was recovered at the University of Lagos shore slipway by a team of marine police officers stationed in the area. Despite their efforts, she was confirmed dead by a team of UNILAG medical doctors in the presence of officers from the Sabo Police Division.”

“Her body has been evacuated to the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) Mortuary in Yaba, Lagos, for preservation,” Hundeyin added.