NFF Addresses All States’ FAs In Nigeria Over 2024 Federation Cup

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has given the 36 Football Associations and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, a deadline for the completion of the states’ Federation Cup campaign.

Most states across the country started their Federation Cup campaign on March 1, 2024, which is believed to be behind schedule.

Hence, the NFF has mandated the states’ FA to complete their FA Cup games on either Saturday, March 30, or Sunday, March 31, 2024. If any state’s FA fail to meet up with the deadline, the FA will pay a 1 million naira penalty.

In an interview with theNFF.com, NFF’s director of competitions, Ruth David, stressed that some states’ FAs are fond of disrupting the NFF’s timetables and that will not be tolerated this season.

“The NFF has stated clearly in the schedule from the beginning, that the States must play their final matches either on Saturday, 30th March or Sunday, 31st March. We have also reminded the States again about this schedule, and any State that fails to abide by the dates will have itself to blame,” the NFF’s director of competitions said.

“Any State that fails to conclude its championship by Sunday, 31st March will be fined the sum of N1 million. Any State that concludes its championship before Saturday, 30th March will be fined the same amount of money.”

Note that Edo State-based club, Bendel Insurance are currently the reigning champions of the Federation Cup.