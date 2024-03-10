Ex-Super Eagles Coach, Jo Bonfrere Recommends Emmanuel Amuneke To NFF

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria head coach, Jo Bonfrere, has urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to appoint Emmanuel Amuneke as the head coach of the National team.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are currently without a coach a few weeks before their international friendly against Ghana and Mali later this month.

The NFF got into this situation after the contract of Jose Peseiro expired on February 29, less than three weeks after the Portuguese tactician led Nigeria to a second-place finish at the 2023 AFCON on February 11.

The NFF has since announced that the federation is seeking a new coach for the Super Eagles and Jo Bonfrere has made a recommendation to them.

In an interview with the Voice Of Nigeria (VON), Jo Bonfrere said he is ready to even be a technical assistant to Emmanuel Amuneke if the former under-17 coach is appointed as the Super Eagles head coach.

When asked if he agrees that the current Super Eagles setup deserves a Nigerian coach, Jo Bonfrere said, “Yes, I agree Nigeria needs a local coach at the moment. Not a foreigner.

“But the country will have everything to gain if the authorities should appoint Emmanuel Amuneke for the job. I know him very well.

“He has a very strong mentality. He has the discipline and technical savvy to achieve results. In fact, if the Federation calls me to provide technical backup to Amuneke, I will gladly accept the task.”

Jo Bonfrere was the head coach of the Super Eagles in two dispensations. He first led the national team between 1995 and 1996. He then returned to take charge of the team between 1999 to 2001.

The Dutch tactician helped Nigeria to win the 1996 Olympics and finish second in the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations.

Though he went on to coach several other clubs and countries across the world, especially in Asia, the 77-year-old Dutch tactician has never recorded the success he had in Nigeria anywhere else.

As for Emmanuel Amuneke, he was part of the first set of the golden generation of Nigerian footballers. He scored two goals in four games during the 1994 World Cup.

After having a very successful football career as a player, he ventured into coaching around 2008. His greatest achievement as a coach was when the 53-year-old tactician led the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria which featured Victor Osimhen, to win the 2015 FIFA World Cup.

He has served as the assistant coach of the Super Eagles between 2021 and 2022 under the leadership of the then interim coach, Austin Eguavoen.