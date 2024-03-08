NFF Shares Details On How To Apply For Super Eagles Head Coach Job

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has shared details on how interested applicants can apply for the vacant Super Eagles of Nigeria head coach job.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been without a head coach since February 29, 2024, when the contract between the NFF and coach Jose Peseiro expired.

Jose Peseiro became the coach of the national team in 2022 and led the country to a second-place finish in the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast on February 11, 2024.

Before the contract expired, there were reports that the NFF was making efforts to extend it but the Portuguese tactician refused to accept the federation’s offer because he wanted a better monthly salary package.

Initially, there were reports that the NFF had appointed the former head coach of the team, Austin Eguaveon as the team’s interim coach. But the FA came out to debunk the report leaving the role vacant.

Earlier today, the NFF took to its official website to call for applicants to fill the vacant Super Eagles head coach position and that of the Golden Eaglets.

Interested applicants “must have proven experience at the elite level of football”, according to the NFF.

Those interested in both the Super Eagles and Golden Eaglets jobs are expected to forward their applications to [email protected] or via https//thenff.com/jobs/head-coach-of-the-senior-men’s-national-team-super-eagle/

The deadline for submission of applications is on or before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.