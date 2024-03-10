Stanley Nwabali May Miss Super Eagles Of Nigeria Friendlies Against Ghana, Mali

Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali has reportedly suffered an injury that could force him to miss the team’s two friendly games later this month.

Stanley Nwabali who was relatively unknown in the Super Eagles of Nigeria setup before the 2023 AFCON, made his name on the international scene during the tournament.

His form was good enough to ensure that Francis Uzoho didn’t start in goal over him throughout the tournament. The 27-year-old Chippa United of South Africa was so good at the tournament that he kept four clean sheets and conceded just two goals before the final against the hosts, Ivory Coast on February 11, 2024.

Unfortunately, the entire Super Eagles squad couldn’t withstand the determination of the Ivorian side as they lost 2-1.

The Super Eagles are expected to be seen in action later this month for the first time after the 2023 AFCON and Stanley Nwabali has been included in the squad.

The Nigerian side are expected to play an international friendly against their West African rivals, Ghana at the Stade de Marrakech on March 22, and then face Mali four days later at the same venue.

Stanley Nwabali might not be available for the two international friendlies as he sustained an injury during Chippa United’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) game against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, March 8.

The Nigeria international was helped out of the pitch in the 73rd minute as the game ended 2-0 in favour of Mamelodi Sundowns.

At the time of writing this report, the severity of the injury that forced Nwabali to exit the game has not been made public.

It is left to be seen if the Super Eagles of Nigeria who are yet to have a coach after Jose Peseiro’s contract expired unceremoniously, would consider a replacement for the former Enyimba goalkeeper.