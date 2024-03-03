Super Eagles’ Stanley Nwabali Attracts Attention Of Two Clubs

Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, is reportedly set to leave his South African club, Chippa United, in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

Stanley Nwabali who was relatively unknown in the international football world gained massive attention during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

During the tournament, Nwabali who was not an established member of the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of the 2023 AFCON, became Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper ahead of Francis Uzoho of Omonia.

He proved the Eagles’ former coach, Jose Peseiro right, by conceding just two goals until the semi-final stage of the tournament.

Before the semi-final clash against South Africa, the 27-year-old goalkeeper recorded four clean sheets and saved two penalties against Bafana Bafana.

In the final, he made some brilliant saves against the hosts, Ivory Coast, but he couldn’t stop the hosts from scoring two goals that helped them to win the tournament 2-1.

Days after reuniting with Chippa United in South Africa following the tournament, Italian transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, confirmed earlier today, March 3, that two clubs are seriously considering his services.

The transfer expert said a Saudi Pro League club, Al-Ettifaq, and an English Championship club, Queen Parks Rangers, have confirmed that they are interested in Stanley Nwabali.

The transfer expert wrote on X: “Nigeria GK Stanley Nwabali, on the list of different clubs as Al Ettifaq in Saudi and Queens Park Rangers in the UK have enquired about him.

“His South African club Chippa United will consider his future move in the next months.”