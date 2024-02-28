PHOTOS: Stanley Nwabali Receives Hero’s Welcome At Chippa United Days After AFCON Final

It was all celebration on Tuesday, February 27, when Nigerian goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, arrived at Chippa United, his club side in South Africa.

Naija News reports that upon his return to Chippa United following his impressive performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, the 27-year-old was greeted by a large crowd of the club’s fans at Port Elizabeth Airport.

The Nigerian player interacted with the supporters and his teammates by taking selfies and singing the club’s songs alongside them.

“He’s Back @NwabaliBobo,” Chippa United wrote on their official X handle on Tuesday.

See photos from Chipper United below:

Naija News reports that Nwabali showcased his skills for Nigeria during the just concluded AFCON 2023 finals, leaving a lasting impression.

Following his outstanding performance, the talented goalkeeper was not only rewarded with cash gifts but also bestowed with a national honour.

Additionally, his hometown recognized his achievements by appointing him as a chief.

Recently, rumours have linked Nwabali to a potential transfer away from Chippa United. It is believed that both Kaizer Chiefs and Union St Gilloise have expressed interest in acquiring his services.

Earlier, Nwabali revealed he has no offer on his table despite viral speculations linking him to clubs across the world.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian player, who plays as a goalkeeper, is currently contracted to South African club Chippa United until 2026.

Nwabali was a standout performer in the 2023 AFCON as he led the Super Eagles of Nigeria to the final of the tournament.

Though Nigeria lost the final 2-1 to the hosts, Ivory Coast, on February 11, Nwabali’s performance at the club remained one of the most talked about aspects of the tournament.

In the 2023 AFCON, Stanley Nwabali recorded four clean sheets out of seven games and saved two penalties in the semi-finals against South Africa.

After the tournament, there were reports that the 27-year-old goalkeeper wouldn’t return to Chippa United due to threats from South Africans for stopping them from reaching the AFCON final.

Amidst that, there were reports that some clubs in Saudi Arabia and Israel were ready to break the bank for his services.

However, SNL24 quoted Stanley Nwabali as saying that he is unaware of all the reported offers made for his services and wished they were true.

The Super Eagles goalkeeper said: “I only see offers online.

“To be honest, some of my friends send me screenshots to say, ‘Hey bro, this offer is coming’, but to be honest, I haven’t seen an offer on my table.

“When sometimes there are rumours, I wish that they can all come to pass, but I haven’t seen any offer.”