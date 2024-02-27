Stanley Nwabali Says No Transfer Offer On His Table Since 2023 AFCON Ended

Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, has revealed he has no offer on his table despite viral speculations linking him to clubs across the world.

Stanley Nwabali, currently contracted to South African club, Chippa United until 2026, was a standout performer in the 2023 AFCON as he led the Super Eagles of Nigeria to the final of the tournament.

Though Nigeria lost the final 2-1 to the hosts, Ivory Coast, on February 11, Nwabali’s performance at the club remained one of the most talked about aspects of the tournament.

In the 2023 AFCON, Stanley Nwabali recorded four clean sheets out of seven games and saved two penalties in the semi-finals against South Africa.

After the tournament, there were reports that the 27-year-old goalkeeper wouldn’t return to Chippa United due to threats from South Africans for stopping them from reaching the AFCON final.

Amidst that, there were reports that some clubs in Saudi Arabia and Israel were ready to break the bank for his services.

However, SNL24 quoted Stanley Nwabali as saying that he is unaware of all the reported offers made for his services and wished they were true.

“I only see offers online,” the Super Eagles goalkeeper said.

“To be honest, some of my friends send me screenshots to say, ‘Hey bro, this offer is coming’, but to be honest, I haven’t seen an offer on my table.

“When sometimes there are rumours, I wish that they can all come to pass, but I haven’t seen any offer.”