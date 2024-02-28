Stanley Nwabali Insists He Wants To Keep Playing Football In South Africa

Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, has stressed that he is not in a hurry to leave his South African club, Chippa United.

Stanley Nwabali made his name in international football during the 2023 AFCON, in which he kept four clean sheets in seven games.

The 27-year-old Nigerian goalkeeper helped the Super Eagles to make it to the final of the tournament by saving two penalties in the semi-final against South Africa.

Unfortunately, Nwabali couldn’t help Nigeria beat the hosts of the tournament, Ivory Coast, in the final. But that didn’t stop most football enthusiasts to rate him as one of the biggest revelations in the game.

After the 2023 AFCON, there were reports that many clubs were interested in his services, but the goalkeeper came out recently to say that there was no transfer offer on his table.

Earlier today, February 28, Stanley Nwabali reported back to Chippa United. He was given a glamorous reception contrary to speculations that South Africans would harm him if he returned to the country.

In an interview with SABC, Stanley Nwabali said: “When you play under a chairman who understands you, everything falls into place – confidence grows… Playing under a chairman who prioritizes the comfort of his players motivates you to give your all, whether you’re in or out of the team.

“To be honest, I sincerely hope to continue playing for one or two more years under his leadership – that’s my heartfelt desire. If he shares the same sentiment, that would be wonderful, but it’s truly my wish because he’s a wonderful person.

“He has shown me kindness, and I would like to reciprocate that. However, if my time with the club comes to an end after this season, I will accept it gracefully. If there are further opportunities for me to continue, then I’ll embrace them wholeheartedly.”