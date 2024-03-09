Ndidi, Iwobi, Nwabili Other Super Eagles Stars To Face Ghana, Mali (Full List)

The Super Eagles squad for the friendly matches against Ghana and Mali this month has been released by the Nigeria Football Federation or NFF.

Making the squad is Stanley Nwabali, who was the team’s first-choice goalkeeper at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Naija News reports that Ojo Olorunleke and Francis Uzoho are the other goalkeepers invited.

Other players like Calvin Bassey, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Victor Osimhen will feature in the friendly tie.

The Eagles are currently without a head coach after Jose Peseiro’s contract expired on February 29.

The matches will be played on March 22 and 26 respectively.

Full List Of Friendlies Squad:

Goalkeepers

Stanley Nwabili, Francis Uzoho, Ojo Olorunleke

Defenders

Calvin Bassey, Jamilu Collins, Bruno Onyeamaechi, Semi Ajayi, Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Gabriel Osho, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Tyronne Ebuehi, Benjamin Tianimu.

Midfielders

Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, Wilfred Ndidi, Alhassan Yusuf, Raphael Onyedika.

Wingers

Moses Simon, Nathan Tella, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Ademola Lookman.

Forwards

Sadiq Umar, Kelechi Ihenacho, Victor Osimhen, Taiwo Awoniyi, Cyriel Dessers

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has shared details on how interested applicants can apply for the vacant Super Eagles of Nigeria head coach job.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been without a head coach since February 29, 2024, when the contract between the NFF and coach Jose Peseiro expired.

Jose Peseiro became the coach of the national team in 2022 and led the country to a second-place finish in the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast on February 11, 2024.

Before the contract expired, there were reports that the NFF was making efforts to extend it but the Portuguese tactician refused to accept the federation’s offer because he wanted a better monthly salary package.

Initially, there were reports that the NFF had appointed the former head coach of the team, Austin Eguaveon as the team’s interim coach. But the FA came out to debunk the report leaving the role vacant.

Earlier today, the NFF took to its official website to call for applicants to fill the vacant Super Eagles head coach position and that of the Golden Eaglets.