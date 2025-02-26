Sports
President Federation Cup National Play-Off Fixtures For Men, Women
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the fixtures for the 2025 President Federation Cup National play-off fixtures for men and women clubs.
According to a statement released by the NFF media team earlier today, February 26, the 2025 President Federation Cup National play-offs will be played on Wednesday, 5th March 2025.
“Non-appearance of any participating club at a match venue will attract a fine of ₦1,000,000, and failure to redeem the fine will lead to a two-year ban”, the statement added.
In the men’s fixtures for the President Federation Cup National play-offs, the Sunshine Stars Under-19 team of Ondo will face COPDEM FC of Ekiti in Osogbo.
Below are the full men’s fixtures of the 2025 President Federation Cup National play-offs
Ahudiyannem FC (Abia) Vs OISA FC (Imo) – Enugu
Eagle Eye FC (Akwa Ibom) Vs E-World (Cross River) – Owerri
De Sapele Lions (Delta) Vs Assemblies of God FC (Edo) – Awka
El-Shama FC (Gombe) Vs Velvot Academy (Adamawa) – Jalingo
Technobat FC (Taraba) Vs Flight FC (Benue) – Jos
Gujba Academy (Yobe) Vs CP Strikers (Borno) – Gombe
Kogi Central LG (Kogi) Vs Harmony FA (Niger) – Abuja
Sunshine Stars U19 (Ondo) Vs COPDEM FC (Ekiti) – Osogbo
Simon Ben FC (Kaduna) Vs Zamfara United (Zamfara) – Katsina
Discovery Talent Academy (Kebbi) Vs Sokoto North FC (Sokoto) – Minna
Below is the Women’s fixture for the 2025 President Federation Cup National play-offs:
First Mahi Babes (Ebonyi) Vs Queen of Softlanding FC (Enugu)