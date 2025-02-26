President Federation Cup National Play-Off Fixtures For Men, Women

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the fixtures for the 2025 President Federation Cup National play-off fixtures for men and women clubs.

According to a statement released by the NFF media team earlier today, February 26, the 2025 President Federation Cup National play-offs will be played on Wednesday, 5th March 2025.

“Non-appearance of any participating club at a match venue will attract a fine of ₦1,000,000, and failure to redeem the fine will lead to a two-year ban”, the statement added.

In the men’s fixtures for the President Federation Cup National play-offs, the Sunshine Stars Under-19 team of Ondo will face COPDEM FC of Ekiti in Osogbo.

Below are the full men’s fixtures of the 2025 President Federation Cup National play-offs

Ahudiyannem FC (Abia) Vs OISA FC (Imo) – Enugu

Eagle Eye FC (Akwa Ibom) Vs E-World (Cross River) – Owerri

De Sapele Lions (Delta) Vs Assemblies of God FC (Edo) – Awka

El-Shama FC (Gombe) Vs Velvot Academy (Adamawa) – Jalingo

Technobat FC (Taraba) Vs Flight FC (Benue) – Jos

Gujba Academy (Yobe) Vs CP Strikers (Borno) – Gombe

Kogi Central LG (Kogi) Vs Harmony FA (Niger) – Abuja

Sunshine Stars U19 (Ondo) Vs COPDEM FC (Ekiti) – Osogbo

Simon Ben FC (Kaduna) Vs Zamfara United (Zamfara) – Katsina

Discovery Talent Academy (Kebbi) Vs Sokoto North FC (Sokoto) – Minna

Below is the Women’s fixture for the 2025 President Federation Cup National play-offs:

First Mahi Babes (Ebonyi) Vs Queen of Softlanding FC (Enugu)