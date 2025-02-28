NFF Making Efforts To Uncover Cause Of Abubakar Lawal’s Demise

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has stressed that they are making efforts to uncover the full circumstances surrounding the untimely death of former Flying Eagles player, Abubakar Lawal.

Abubakar Lawal, who was playing for the Ugandan club Vipers SC, tragically passed away on Monday morning under alarming conditions. Initially reported to have succumbed to injuries sustained in a motorbike accident, and later alleged to have been involved in a car crash, the narrative shifted dramatically within hours.

The Ugandan Police provided an unsettling update, revealing that Lawal had fallen from the third floor of a hotel situated at the Voicemail Shopping Mall in Bwebajja.

At the time of the incident, he was reportedly visiting a friend, a Tanzanian woman named Naima Omary, who had been residing at the hotel for about a month. The nature of his visit and the events leading up to the fall remain shrouded in uncertainty, prompting urgent inquiries.

NFF Secretary General Mohammed Sanusi emphasized the federation’s unwavering commitment to discovering the truth.

Speaking to thenff.com, he stated, “We are not relenting in the search for truth. The Federal Government of Nigeria has expressed its determination to uncover the truth, and we have also reached out to our counterparts in the Federation of Uganda Football Associations, FUFA, to assist us in finding out what happened.”

He further commented on the troubling mystery surrounding Lawal’s death, assuring that the NFF is dedicated to contributing to the inquiry and supporting the efforts of the Nigerian Federal Government in their quest for clarity.

Lawal’s contributions to Nigerian football are notable, especially as he was a key figure in the Flying Eagles squad that competed in the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup held in New Zealand.