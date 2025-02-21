NFF Bans Two Referees In NPFL, Gives Deadline On 2025 President Federation Cup

The Referee Development Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has suspended referees Ayeni Ridwan Olatunji and Abubakar Jimoh from officiating in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

This decision, communicated in a statement signed by the Technical Instructor (football) with the NFF and Referees Assessor, Ameenu Mohammed on Thursday, comes in light of an incident during the matchday 24 fixture between Kwara United FC and Bayelsa United in Ilorin.

Both referees overlooked a significant penalty situation that clearly met the criteria for a foul, specifically holding or pulling, according to the Laws of the Game.

The statement from the NFF noted, “We acknowledge the impact of your decisions on the match’s outcome and the integrity of the game on Sunday, 15th February 2025. Ignoring a clear penalty incident undermines the standards of officiating.”

Moreover, the Assistant Referee’s failure to assist in this crucial moment was highlighted, emphasizing the need for collaboration in officiating to uphold the game’s standards.

In light of these concerns, Olatunji and Jimoh will be suspended indefinitely, effective immediately. This action is aimed at encouraging improvements in officiating and restoring the integrity of the league.

In another development, the NFF has mandated that all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory must conduct the final matches of the 2025 President Federation Cup on either Saturday, February 22, or Sunday, February 23, 2025.

This was communicated in a statement from the Director of Competitions, Ruth David. The NFF emphasizes the importance of this directive, stating that non-compliance will result in a fine of one million naira.

“Final matches are to occur solely on the 22nd/23rd unless exceptions are granted by the NFF,” the statement clarified.

Furthermore, important dates for the competition’s national play-off and subsequent rounds have been established. The national play-off is set for March 5, followed by the national draw a week later. The rounds of 64, 32, and 16 are scheduled for March 19, April 2, and April 16, 2025, respectively, while the quarter-finals will take place on May 3 and 4, with the semi-finals planned for May 17 and 18.

These structured timelines aim to enhance the organization of the competition and ensure a smooth execution of the events, contributing positively to the football experience in Nigeria.