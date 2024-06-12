Four NNL Clubs Including Ikorodu City FC Promoted To NPFL

Four clubs have confirmed their promotion to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

For the first time in their history, Ikorodu City FC and Beyond Limits (Remo Stars Academy) have gained promotion to the NPFL.

It will be interesting to see what the league management body will do concerning the promotion of Beyond Limits since the club is affiliated with Remo Stars, a now prominent side in the NPFL.

Two other familiar sides, Nasarawa United, and El-Kanemi Warriors, have also booked themselves a place in the elite division ahead of next season.

Note that Beyond Limits and Ikorodu City FC gained promotion to the NPFL after finishing first and second, respectively in the Southern Conference of the Nigeria National League (NNL).

As for Nasarawa United and El-Kanemi Warriors, they both clinched the first two spots in the Northern Conference of the NNL.

In their last game of the campaign earlier today, June 12, Nasarawa United beat Sporting Supreme 2-1, which helped them to finish the season with 9 points, while El-Kanemi Warriors beat Sokoto United 4-1 to finish second with six points.

On the other hand, Beyond Limits topped the Southern Conference with seven points after beating Inter Lagos 1-0. Ikorodu City secured the second spot with five points after beating Madiba FC 2-0 earlier today.