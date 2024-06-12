NPFL Rescheduled 8 Fixtures In Matchday 37

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has rescheduled 8 fixtures of matchday 37 which will run from June 15 to June 16, 2024.

Some of the eight NPFL rescheduled games were initially scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 16.

This means that all the games which were supposed to take place on Sunday except Sporting Lagos vs Enyimba, and Bayelsa United vs Shooting Stars, will now take place on Saturday, June 15, 2024, according to Daily Post.

Note that the Sporting Lagos Vs Enyimba clash at Onikan Stadium, and the Bayelsa United Vs Shooting Stars game at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium will be available for live streaming.

At the time of writing this report, the league management body has not explained why the games were rescheduled.

Based on the new arrangement, below are the matchday 37 fixtures:

Saturday, June 15, 2024

Heartland Vs Niger Tornadoes

4 p.m.

Lobi Stars Vs Kwara United

4 p.m.

Plateau United Vs Kano Pillars

4 p.m.

Katsina United Vs Doma United

4 p.m.

Rivers United Vs Gombe United

4 p.m.

Abia Warriors Vs Akwa United

2 p.m. (This kickoff time is subject to change).

Enugu Rangers Vs Bendel

2 p.m. (This kickoff time is subject to change).

Sunshine Stars Vs Remo Stars

4 p.m.

Sunday, June 16

Bayelsa United Vs Shooting Stars

2 p.m.

Sporting Lagos Vs Enyimba

4:15 p.m.