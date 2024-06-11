NPFL Writes Shooting Stars Ahead Of Enugu Rangers Arrival [See All Matchday 36 Fixtures]

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has written to Shooting Stars of Ibadan to ensure that they control the crowd when table-toppers, Enugu Rangers, come to town on Wednesday.

Recall that Enugu Rangers’ home game against Enyimba of Aba last weekend ended in chaos bringing a bad light on the NPFL.

The league body had to slam a 10 million naira fine on Enyimba for abandoning the game and a five million naira fine on Rangers for multiple offences.

To prevent a repetition of that, the league body wrote: “NPFL24 has mandated 3SC to ensure extra security & crowd control measures at their Lekan Salami Stadium home ground in Ibadan for Wednesday’s match vs Rangers”.

In reaction to the directive from the NPFL, the chairman of Shooting Stars, Babatunde Olaniyan Akoro, said in a statement that the club is set to host a hitch-free league game against Enugu Rangers.

“We have been on top of the situation since the start of the season. If you notice, there has never been any issue as far as breach of security and crowd trouble in our matches, so for this game, we will do more because of the team (Rangers) involved,” he said.

“We want to continue with this, hence, this game is a perfect match to show how well-organised and disciplined we are here in Ibadan.

“We know the importance of their presence in large numbers and we are looking forward to more of that against Rangers on Wednesday.”

Enugu Rangers are going into the NPFL Matchday 36 as league leaders with 64 points in 35 games, five points above second-placed Enyimba. Shooting Stars are sitting in the 4th spot on the league table with 56 points in 35 games.

NPFL Matchday 36 Fixtures:

All the NPFL Matchday 36 games will kick off at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, except Shooting Stars Vs Enugu Rangers which will kick off at 5:30 p.m. on the said date.

Below are all the fixtures:

Gombe United Vs Abia Warriors

Bendel Insurance Vs Rivers United

Niger Tornadoes Vs Lobi Stars

Remo Stars Vs Heartland

Kwara United Vs Kano Pillars

Akwa United Vs Katsina Utd

Enyimba Vs Bayelsa United

Sporting Lagos Vs Plateau United

Shooting Stars Vs Enugu Rangers