Rangers Vs Enyimba: Fans Storm Field, Match Abandoned After Late Penalty Call (Video)

The match between Rangers and Enyimba in Week 35 of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) was called off after a late penalty was awarded to the Flying Antelopes.

The crucial Oriental Derby on Sunday was a title decider, with Rangers at the top of the league with 60 points and Enyimba just two points behind.

The stadium was packed with fans for the intense match, which was going well until the referee awarded Rangers a penalty in the 101st minute with the score at 0-0.

The decision sparked protests from Enyimba players, and despite efforts to resume play, the game was disrupted by fans invading the pitch.

Opinions are split on the fairness of the penalty, as the Enyimba defender seemed to pull back the Rangers striker who was attempting a shot on goal inside the box.

A win tonight would have allowed Rangers to establish a five-point lead over Enyimba with only two matches remaining in the season.

“Rangers 0-0 Enyimba #RANENY #NPFL24 #TheFinalStretch.

“Match interrupted after penalty awarded to Rangers in added time,” the NPFL wrote on its X platform.

The league body has not yet commented on the match or the next steps.

See video below: