Team Bus Accident: NPFL Sympathizes With Doma United

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has sympathized with Doma United who were involved in a road accident on Monday, June 10.

On the said date, Naija News reported that Doma United were involved in a motor accident on their way from Owerri, Imo state, to Gombe state, their home state.

They were in Owerri on Sunday, June 9, 2024, to honour their NPFL Matchday 35 game against Heartland which ended in a 3-1 defeat for the visitors.

Unfortunately for them, while returning home after the game, their team bus skidded off the road as they were approaching Nasarawa State under heavy rainfall.

No death was recorded in the crash but a couple of the bus commuters were injured and they are currently responding to treatment at a hospital in Lafia, Nasarawa state capital.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Doma United and the contingent at this very difficult time,” NPFL chairman, Gbenga Elegbeleye, told Doma United chairman Suleiman Umar in a chat on Tuesday, June 11.

“On behalf of the NPFL Board and Management, I wish the injured persons speedy and full recovery, with the hope that they would return to action soon.

“We are particularly relieved that there was no loss of lives in the accident, and we pray for the safety of all other teams and their fans as we gradually roll up the season.”

Note that before the road accident, Doma United who are currently in the relegation zone, have recorded 11 wins, 10 draws, and 14 defeats in 35 league games. They are currently sitting in the 18th spot with 43 points, two points away from safety.