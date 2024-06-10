Exclusive: NPFL Club Owners Association Confirm Doma United Road Accident

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Club Owners Association has confirmed that the team bus of Doma United was involved in a road accident on their way from a league game.

On Sunday, June 9, Doma United were at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri, Imo state for their NPFL Matchday 35 clash with Heartland.

During the game, the Gombe state-based club conceded the opening goal in the 28th minute through the boots of Promise Anyanwu.

The home team went into the break with a slim one-goal lead and had to fight to maintain it in the first 15 minutes of the second half.

Heartland succeeded in maintaining the lead until in the 53rd minute when Emmanuel Jesam scored the equalizer.

Afterwards, it became Naldo Ingya Barnabas’ show as he restored Heartland’s lead in the 63rd minute. The midfielder scored his second goal of the match in the 76th minute to seal the 3-1 win for the home side.

After the disappointing NPFL game, Doma United took off by road from Owerri, back to the far north and unfortunately, they were involved in a road accident.

In an interview with Naija News, Sporting Lagos General Manager, Godwin Enakhena, who doubles as the NPFL Club Owners Association general Secretary, said the accident happened when the team bus was traveling towards Nasarawa State.

According to the veteran journalist cum football administrator, the heavy rainfall contributed to the accident, adding that the bus skidded off the road.

The General Secretary confirmed that no player nor coaching crew died in the motor accident but noted that a number of the commuters were injured and have been taken to a hospital in Lafia, Nasarawa state capital.

“They were on their way from Owerri and it was raining, so the motor skidded off the road”, Godwin Enakhena told Naija News earlier today, June 10, 2024.

He added, “No casualties according to the chairman. Those who got injured are being rushed to a hospital in Lafia, Nasarawa state”.

At the time of filling in this report, it was not confirmed whether Doma United will be available to take on Sunshine Stars in their NPFL Matchday 36 encounter at the Gombe Township Stadium, Pantami. The match is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

Note that before the road accident, Doma United who are currently in the relegation zone, have recorded 11 wins, 10 draws, and 14 defeats in 35 league games. They are currently sitting in the 18th spot with 43 points, two points away from safety.

Doma United’s road accident is expected to spark another round of debates over NPFL clubs’ poor financial state which subject the teams to travel long distances by road instead of by air. Recall that several clubs have been robbed and faced with other ills due to this practice.