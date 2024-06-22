Peter Obi’s Ex-campaign Chief, Doyin Okupe Reacts As Atiku Visits Buhari

A former director general of the Peter Obi 2023 presidential campaign organisation, Doyin Okupe, has reacted to the visit of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, to former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News had reported earlier that Atiku, a former Vice President, visited Buhari at his Daura residence in Katsina State on Saturday.

It was gathered that Senator Aminu Tambuwal, the immediate past Governor of Sokoto State, alongside other PDP stakeholders, accompanied Atiku on his visit.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) page on Saturday, Atiku revealed that he visited the former Nigerian leader to pay ‘Sallah homage.’

However, Doyin Okupe, in a post via his X handle on Saturday night, described Atiku’s visit to Buhari as a deft political move and can only be decoded by masters in the game of politics.

He wrote, “Atiku, Tambuwal & other PDP stakeholders visit to Buhari is a deft political moves that can only be decoded by Masters in the game. When it comes to regional interest the north becomes non-partisan. Poser: under what condition will 2027 be considered regional interest by the North?”

Meanwhile, Doyin Okupe has claimed that many of the people who are intolerant of his political views are from a particular ethnic group.

Recall that Okupe had come under heavy backlash after turning his back on his former ally, Peter Obi and claiming that President Bola Tinubu was the best presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.

Speaking via a post on his X handle yesterday, Okupe wondered if it was a coincidence that nearly 80 percent of those against his views are from a particular ethnic group.

He stated that he is a nationalist and that during the general elections, he supported a candidate from the South East against one from his own region the South West.

The politician said that he supported Obi based only on the principle that a southerner must succeed former president Muhammadu Buhari, but sadly Obi lost the election.