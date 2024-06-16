80 Percent Of Those Insulting Me Are From A Particular Ethnic Group – Doyin Okupe Claims

A former director general of the Peter Obi 2023 presidential campaign organisation, Doyin Okupe has claimed that many of the people who are intolerant of his political views are from a particular ethnic group.

Recall that Okupe had come under heavy backlash after turning his back on his former ally, Peter Obi and claiming that President Bola Tinubu was the best presidential candidate in the 2023 elections

Speaking via a post on his X handle yesterday, Okupe wondered if it was a coincidence that nearly 80 percent of those against his views are from a particular ethnic group.

He stated that he is a nationalist and that during the general elections, he supported a candidate from the South East against one from his own region the South West.

The politician said that he supported Obi based only on the principle that a southerner must succeed former president Muhammadu Buhari, but sadly Obi lost the election.

‘’If I did not help him to win should I join others to pull him down unjustifiably?” he asked.

His post read in part, “Is it a coincidence that nearly 80% of those who insult, abuse,disparage & are intolerant of my views on this platform are frm one ethnic nationality? Wow!I hv been a nationalist all my life & politics.Freely I went out of my way on principle to support d SE quest for Presidency.

“No matter d insult, intolerance &display of uncouthness,I will remain what I hv always been. A TRUE NATIONALIST. We hv invested too much in each other to go back on commitment to brotherhood & national unity. This new wave of bigotry will not undo d friendship already established.”