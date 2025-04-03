Internal Crisis Rocks Enugu Labour Party As Mass Defection Looms

Fresh indications suggest an impending mass defection from the Labour Party (LP) in Enugu State, as internal disputes continue to destabilize the party’s structure across the state.

An investigation revealed growing dissatisfaction among key members, with many already preparing to defect to rival political parties. The development follows reports of significant internal wrangling that has weakened party cohesion since the 2023 general elections.

One of the most notable moves came from Chijioke Edeoga, the Labour Party’s 2023 governorship candidate, who officially returned to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday.

Edeoga was formally received at the PDP secretariat in GRA, Enugu, where he expressed gratitude to Governor Peter Mbah, as well as his Eha-Amufu Ward III, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area, and the state party leadership for facilitating his seamless return.

“I want to say that I’m happy to be here. I want to start by thanking in a very special way the governor of Enugu State,” Edeoga said.

“I appreciate that what has happened today cannot be conceived without his political involvement.”

He pledged renewed commitment to the PDP and called on members to support Governor Mbah’s development agenda in Enugu State.

“It is time for all of us to join hands with Governor Mbah in the great works he is doing for the people of Enugu,” he added.

Lawmakers Abandon Labour Party

Edeoga’s defection follows a wave of recent exits from the Labour Party. Six members of the Enugu State House of Assembly—elected under the Labour Party platform—had earlier defected to the PDP.

The lawmakers include:

Ejike Eze (Igbo-Eze North I)

Johnson Ugwu (Enugu North)

Princess Ugwu (Enugu South Rural)

Pius Ezeugwu (Nsukka West)

Amuka Williams (Igbo-Etiti East)

Osita Eze (Oji River)

Their defections further weakened the party’s presence in the state legislature.

Reacting to the development, Assembly spokesman and LP member, Harrison Ogara, noted that the defectors acted within their rights.

“They have freedom of movement,” he said simply.

With its gubernatorial flagbearer and multiple lawmakers jumping ship, the Labour Party’s future in Enugu State hangs in the balance.

Party insiders say more defections may follow in the coming weeks unless the leadership moves quickly to resolve the internal crises.