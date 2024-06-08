Tinubu Best Candidate To Run For President – Peter Obi’s Former Campaign Director, Okupe Claims

A former Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Organization in the 2023 general election, Doyin Okupe, has stated that President Bola Tinubu was the best candidate to run for the presidency in 2023.

Okupe made the claim during an interview on Channels TV on Friday night, June 7.

He stated that hindsight has made him realise that Tinubu is the best man for the job.

Okupe argued that in terms of capability, commitment and knowledge, Tinubu checks all the boxes.

“Let me tell you, of all the people that actually ran for President in 2023, by the benefit of hindsight, Bola Tinubu is the best. I have seen Peter Obi, I have been with Atiku Abubakar, I also knew Bola Tinubu many years ago. I have not seen him in the last 7 to 8 years, that is not the point but he is the best in terms of capability, commitment and knowledge,” he said.

Speaking further, the erstwhile presidential aide opined that Nigerians cannot judge the Tinubu administration like they judged past administrations because he came in after it seemed like governance had been ‘’abandoned for 8 years.”

He insisted that one year is too short to judge the current administration.

Okupe said that Tinubu would do well if Nigerians give him more time.

When asked if his statement wasn’t a betrayal of Obi, whom he campaigned for in 2023, Okupe replied in the negative.

According to him, his support for Obi was borne out of their mutual belief that a Southerner should be president, which led to their exit from the PDP.