BREAKING: Atiku Visits Former President Buhari [Videos]

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar has paid a visit to the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News reports that Atiku, a former Vice President, visited Buhari at his Daura residence on Saturday.

It was gathered that Senator Aminu Tambuwal, the immediate past Governor of Sokoto State, alongside other PDP stakeholders accompanied Atiku on his visit.

The visit to Buhari comes few days after Atiku paid a similar visit to former Military President, Ibrahim Babagida and former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, in Niger State.