Atiku Visits Babangida, Abdulsalami Abubakar [Photos]

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has paid a Sallah homage to former military president, Gen Ibrahim Babagida.

This was made known in a statement to Naija News on Wednesday by the Atiku Media Office.

Atiku also visited former Head of State, Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar (rtd) at his residence in Minna, Niger State.

Meanwhile, a former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has stated that the National Assembly might have acted unconstitutionally by confusing salary for wage.

He explained that the National Assembly only has the power to legislate on wage which is paid hourly and not salary which is paid monthly.

Speaking on Arise News on Tuesday, the former governor argued that in other jurisdictions where the minimum wage was applicable, amendments to increase them do not necessarily translate to massive distortions across the salary compensation scheme.

He noted that, “The extant law on minimum wage is the National Minimum Wage Act 2019, which came into force on the 18th April 2019; and it provides in Section 3 (4) that, ‘The national minimum wage expires after five years, and it shall be reviewed in line with the provision of this Act’.

“Please note that it is the ‘minimum wage’ that has expired but not the Act, and as is shown in the underlined portion above, the review of the 2019 minimum wage provisions, after the period of five years, shall be in line with the provision of the 2019 Act.”