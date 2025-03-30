2025 Ramadan Fast Came With Hunger, Hardship – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has decried the hardship and hunger that the Muslims faced while they engaged in Ramadan fast as a result of the government’s economic policies.

Naija News reports that Atiku advised Nigeria’s government to show compassion for the citizens’ plight through its economic policies.

In his Eid-il-fitri‘s message on Sunday, the former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) urged political leaders of the country to imitate the practices of Prophet Muhammad.

He enjoined Muslims to continue in their prayers for the country’s progress and to embrace the lessons of Ramadan.

The statement reads, “The Ramadan fasting of this year came around at a period of excruciating hardship and hunger in the country.

“While the Ramadan season encourages charity to the less privileged, it becomes imperative on leaders to make sure that after Ramadan, governments initiate interventions that will ensure the wellbeing and welfare of the people is sustained.

“It is important to call the attention of those in positions of authority to the practices of the Noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW) that teach about the obligations of leadership to the people.

“It is not enough that the government will ask that the people should brace themselves for harsh economic conditions. It is more sufficient for the leadership to show compassion on the masses and by acting with fear of God.

“The celebration of Eid-il-fitri should be an opportunity to remind ourselves to continue to intensify the good deeds that was embraced during Ramadan, and for the people to continue to pray for progress in our private lives and our dear country in general.”