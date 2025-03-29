Vice President Slot: ‘Atiku Chose To Tell Lies During Ramadan’ – Wike’s Aide

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, has accused former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, of lying about the process that led to the selection of the Vice Presidential candidate for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election.

Naija News reports that Olayinka also criticized Atiku for allegedly lying during the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement released on Saturday, Olayinka responded to claims made by Atiku in an interview, where the former Vice President stated that a committee set up by the PDP had ranked the former Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, as the top choice for the party’s vice-presidential candidate.

According to Atiku, Wike was ranked second, with former Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel in third place. Atiku claimed that he picked Okowa based on the committee’s recommendation.

Olayinka strongly refuted Atiku’s account, questioning how a person who received only two votes could be ranked higher than someone who garnered 13 votes.

“It is unfortunate that Atiku could not respect the Holy Month of Ramadan and avoid telling lies,” Olayinka said, stressing that the committee report had placed Wike as the first choice with 13 votes, while Okowa had just two.

Olayinka clarified that Wike never put himself forward to be Atiku’s running mate. According to him, Atiku decided on Okowa by himself and then offered Wike the position on certain conditions, which the FCT Minister accepted.

“The committee set up by the PDP picked Wike as Atiku’s running mate, but for reasons best known to him, Atiku settled for Okowa, who had two votes from the committee members,” Olayinka explained.

He further emphasized that Atiku should tell the truth about his decision, rather than trying to mislead the public with falsehoods. “That’s the truth Atiku should tell and stand with, not trying to colour his decision with falsehood,” Olayinka stated.

Olayinka Criticizes Atiku For Lying During Ramadan

Olayinka also used the opportunity to remind Atiku of the significance of honesty, particularly during the sacred month of Ramadan.

Citing a Hadith from Al-Bukhari, Olayinka pointed out that the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) warned against lying, stating that “Whoever does not give up false speech and acting upon it, and ignorance, Allah (Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala) has no need of him giving up his food and drink.”

“It is unfortunate that Atiku chose to tell lies so brazenly during the holy month of Ramadan, obviously forgetting that Allah (SWT) does not hearken to the prayers of liars, probably the reason he has continually failed in his desperation to be president of Nigeria,” Olayinka added.

While Olayinka expressed disappointment over Atiku’s falsehoods, he stated that Wike had no regrets about not being selected as Atiku’s running mate or his actions during the 2023 presidential election.

“Like I said earlier, Wike has no regret for Atiku not picking him as his running mate and he also has no regret taking the position he took concerning the presidential election,” Olayinka concluded.