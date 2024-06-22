Man Gets Electrocuted While Vandalising Transformer In Benue

An unidentified young man was late Friday electrocuted while vandalising a transformer near the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) centre in Otukpo, the headquarters of Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Naija News learnt that the man was suddenly electrocuted when power was restored by the Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC).

According to Daily Post, the lifeless body of the victim was discovered dangling from the high-tension pole on Saturday morning, with a large crowd of passersby gathered around the corpse.

A source who spoke to the publication above said the electricity distribution officials are retrieving the lifeless body of the suspect from the electric pole where he was suspended.

Advertisement

The source added, “We came this morning and found the body suspended from the electric pole at a transformer with tools in his hand.”

In other news, academic activities at Western Delta University in Oghara, Delta State, were briefly disrupted on Thursday due to an attempted armed robbery on the university’s campus.

The invasion by suspected armed robbers was halted by the prompt actions of students and law enforcement agents, preventing any injuries or significant disruption.

Advertisement

According to reports from PUNCH Metro, the robbers accessed the university through an unfenced section of the perimeter at the rear of the campus.

Their attempt to rob students was thwarted when students quickly detected the threat and raised an alarm, fleeing to safer areas nearby.

The Delta State Police were quick to respond to the distress calls from the university. The Police Public Relations Officer for the Delta State Command, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident, noting that the suspected robbers had entered through a broken fence but fled upon the arrival of police forces.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the wake of the incident, a student leader, Simeon Okpoko, emphasized the ongoing security challenges facing educational institutions.