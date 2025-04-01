Herdsmen Launch Fresh Attack As Residents Flee Benue Community

Residents of Olena, a community in Asa, Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State, have deserted their homes after enduring multiple attacks by suspected herdsmen.

According to reports, the village has been under relentless assault for the past four days, resulting in several deaths and numerous abductions.

A resident who spoke with Daily Post revealed that the villagers were compelled to flee late Monday night after realizing that no external help was forthcoming.

“I am currently in Upu. I escaped with my family this night. At the moment, we have all vacated our community. Olena has been under attack for days now,” he said.

“They have killed and kidnapped several people. We have been crying for help, but no security agents have come to our rescue. I barely managed to escape with my life and my family tonight.

“Olena is under serious attack as we speak,” he added.

Video clips obtained by the aforementioned platform show panicked residents running for safety under the cover of darkness, as the assault on the community raged on.