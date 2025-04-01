‘Put An End To Criminal Activities In Benue’ – Senator Moro Begs Govt, Security Forces

Benue South Senatorial District lawmaker, Senator Abba Moro, has voiced significant alarm regarding the rising insecurity in Otukpo.

Moro, who serves as the Senate Minority Leader, vehemently denounced the recent surge in killings and kidnappings within the town, labeling them as a serious danger to both peace and safety.

In a statement released by his media aide, Emmanuel John Eche-Ofun, Senator Moro emphasized that those responsible for these atrocious acts are doing a great disservice to Otukpo, the heart of the Idoma nation.

“I charge the government at all levels and security agencies to rise up to their constitutional responsibilities and take immediate action to apprehend the perpetrators and put an end to these criminal activities.

“Nigerians have the right to live and move freely without fear or harassment. The lives and property of the people must be protected at all costs,” he said.

Senator Moro also sent his heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed in the recent attacks and expressed hope for the safe return of those who have been kidnapped.

“My thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their loved ones, and I wish those kidnapped a safe and swift return to their families,” he added.

Naija News reports that barely a week ago, the Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, stated that there is no reason for people to call for the declaration of a state of emergency in Benue State.

Speaking via a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, the governor asserted that those calling for a state of emergency were not in touch with the happenings in the state.

Reacting to a press briefing by the Centre for Judicial Integrity, Alia warned those fanning embers of hate and mischief to steer clear of the state, as unjustifiable allegations or political maneuvers would not persuade Benue people.

Kula said, “Furthermore, the call for a “state of emergency’ in Benue State is not purely vexatious but also a flagrant display of political opportunism.

“It is evident that these irritated political operatives are sponsored by unscrupulous factions, desperate and eager to capitalise on any situation for their advantage.

“Their motives are clear: to undermine a state that is presently going through effective governance and progress under Gov. Alia’s leadership.

“There is no unrest in Benue State. Gov. Hyacinth Alia is fully in charge and control of the state.”

Kula refuted the allegations that Gov. Alia was involved in buying off members of the judiciary.

He challenged the Centre for Judicial Integrity to produce their evidence publicly or face the consequences of their thoughtless denunciations.