Armed Robbers Invade Delta Varsity

Academic activities at Western Delta University in Oghara, Delta State, were briefly disrupted on Thursday due to an attempted armed robbery on the university’s campus.

The invasion by suspected armed robbers was halted by the prompt actions of students and law enforcement agents, preventing any injuries or significant disruption.

According to reports from PUNCH Metro, the robbers accessed the university through an unfenced section of the perimeter at the rear of the campus.

Their attempt to rob students was thwarted when students quickly detected the threat and raised an alarm, fleeing to safer areas nearby.

The Delta State Police were quick to respond to the distress calls from the university. The Police Public Relations Officer for the Delta State Command, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident, noting that the suspected robbers had entered through a broken fence but fled upon the arrival of police forces.

In the wake of the incident, a student leader, Simeon Okpoko, emphasized the ongoing security challenges facing educational institutions.

He remarked on the critical need for vigilant security measures to protect students and staff.

Following the event, the university management has reportedly initiated efforts to bolster security measures on campus to prevent such incidents in the future and ensure the safety of the university community.