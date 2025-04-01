APC, LP, NNPP Face Setback In Benue As Thousands Dump Parties For PDP

Thousands of members from various political parties, including the All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and Social Democratic Party (SDP), have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State.

The defectors cited dissatisfaction with the ruling party’s performance, particularly its inability to tackle security challenges at both state and federal levels, as their reason for leaving.

During the defection event on Monday, leaders of the group—Onah Idoko Alexander, John Adole, Engr. Adegbo Moses, Mike Ejeba, Ocheme Candidus, and Abah Ejeh—expressed their disappointment in the APC, describing its governance as a failure.

They commended Senator Abba Moro for his developmental efforts across Benue South, acknowledging his significant impact on communities within the district.

“We are defecting to your party from several political parties because of the quality leadership and representation you are providing in the Senate. You have touched almost every community in Benue South, and we have realized that there is no leader like you,” the defectors stated.

A delighted Senator Moro warmly received the new PDP members, assuring them of equal rights and opportunities within the party.

He reaffirmed his dedication to delivering effective leadership and representation for the benefit of Benue South.

The event, which took on a celebratory atmosphere, was graced by notable political figures, including the Minority Leader of the Benue State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mike Audu, and Okpokwu Local Government PDP Chairman, Hon. Christopher Okpabi, among other dignitaries.