2024 Copa America Fixtures, Kick-Off Time As Argentina Start With Win Over Canada

The 2024 Copa America started in the early hours of today ( 1 a.m. Nigeria time) in the United States of America with the defending champions, Argentina beating Canada 2-0.

During the 2024 Copa America opener on Thursday night, June 20, Canada failed to create clear-cut chances throughout the encounter thanks to Argentina’s solid defence.

The first half ended in a barren draw and the second half saw Argentina firing from all cylinders. In the 49th minute of the encounter, Argentina’s pressure on Canada paid off thanks to Julián Álvarez’s strike.

In the 88th minute of the game, Emiliano Martinez sealed the victory for the reigning champions.

Advertisement

Note that the ongoing edition of the Copa America features 16 countries from North and South America. The participating countries are divided into four groups of four teams each.

Below are all the fixtures, venues, and Kick-off times of the 2024 Copa America group stage:

Note that the kickoff time is in EST (UTC-05:00):

Advertisement

Group A

June 20, 2024, 8 p.m. Argentina 2-0 Canada Atlanta, GA (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

June 21 8 p.m. Peru vs. Chile Arlington, TX (AT&T Stadium)

Advertisement

Advertisement

June 25 6 p.m. Peru vs. Canada Kansas City, KS (Children’s Mercy Park)

June 25 9 p.m. Chile vs. Argentina East Rutherford, NJ (Met Life Stadium)

June 29 8 p.m. Argentina vs. Peru Miami, FL (Hard Rock Stadium)

June 29 8 p.m. Canada vs. Chile Orlando, FL (Exploria Stadium)

Copa America 2024 Group B fixtures.

June 22, 2024 6 p.m. Ecuador vs. Venezuela Santa Clara, CA (Levi’s Stadium)

June 22 7 p.m. Mexico vs. Jamaica Houston, TX (NRG Stadium)

June 26 6 p.m. Ecuador vs. Jamaica Las Vegas, NV (Allegiant Stadium)

June 26 7 p.m. Venezuela vs. Mexico Inglewood, CA (SoFi Stadium)

June 30 8 p.m. Jamaica vs. Venezuela Austin, TX (Q2 Stadium)

June 30 8 p.m. Mexico vs. Ecuador

Copa America 2024 Group C fixtures

June 23, 2024, 6 p.m. USA vs. Bolivia Arlington, TX (AT&T Stadium)

June 23 7 p.m. Uruguay vs. Panama Miami, FL (Hard Rock Stadium)

June 27 6 p.m. Panama vs. USA Atlanta, GA (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

June 27 7 p.m. Uruguay vs. Bolivia East Rutherford, NJ (MetLife Stadium)

July 1 9 p.m. Bolivia vs. Panama Orlando, FL (Exploria Stadium)

July 1 9 p.m. USA vs. Uruguay

Copa America 2024 Group D fixtures

June 24, 2024, 6 p.m. Colombia vs. Paraguay Houston, TX (NRG Stadium)

June 24 7 p.m. Brazil vs. Costa Rica Inglewood, CA (SoFi Stadium)

June 28 6 p.m. Colombia vs. Costa Rica Glendale, AZ (State Farm Stadium)

June 28 7 p.m. Paraguay vs. Brazil Las Vegas, NV (Allegiant Stadium)

July 2 9 p.m. Costa Rica vs. Paraguay Austin, TX (Q2 Stadium)

July 2 9 p.m. Brazil vs. Colombia

Copa America 2024 knockout stage schedule and fixtures

The knockout stage of the Copa America competition will begin on July 4, running through to the final in Miami on July 14.

Copa America 2024 Quarterfinals

July 4, 2024, 9 p.m. QF1: Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up Houston, TX (NRG Stadium)

July 5, 2024, 9 p.m. QF2: Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up Arlington, TX (AT&T Stadium)

July 6, 2024, 6 p.m. QF3: Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up Las Vegas, NV (Allegiant Stadium)

July 6, 2024, 9 p.m. QF4: Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up Glendale, AZ (State Farm Stadium)

Copa America 2024 Semifinals

July 9, 2024, 8 p.m. QF1 winner vs. QF2 winner East Rutherford, NJ (MetLife Stadium)

July 10, 2024, 8 p.m. QF3 winner vs. QF4 winner Charlotte, NC (Bank of America Stadium)

Copa America 2024 third-place match

July 13, 2024, 8 p.m. SF loser vs. SF loser Charlotte, NC (Bank of America Stadium)

Copa America 2024 Final

July 14, 2024, 8 p.m. SF winner vs. SF winner Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, FL)