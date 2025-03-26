Brazil Coach Dorival Junior Reveals Why Argentina Thrashed Them

Brazil coach Dorival Junior has lamented over his team’s challenging 4-1 loss against Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier held on Tuesday.

Following the disappointing defeat, Dorival Junior acknowledged that his team’s strategy did not take effect from the outset. “Our plan for today didn’t materialize as we hoped from the first minute.”

He continued, “I must recognize Argentina’s strong performance; they outplayed us and earned a well-deserved victory.”

He also emphasized the significance of this defeat, noting that Brazil is navigating through a challenging period. “However, I am confident that we will find a way to improve and overcome these difficulties”, the coach added.

The defeat places Brazil in fourth position with 21 points in the standings. On the other hand, Argentina have solidified their position at the top with 31 points from 14 matches.

Their thrashing of Brazil included goals from Julián Álvarez, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister, and Giuliano Simeone.

Note that Argentina’s qualification for the World Cup was further confirmed by Bolivia’s 0-0 draw with Uruguay earlier that day.

Argentina’s coach, Lionel Scaloni, shared his perspective following the impressive victory over Brazil, crediting his team’s collective effort as a key factor in their success.

“This really is a team victory. Our players worked together cohesively, which allowed us to effectively manage the game against Brazil,” Scaloni said during his post-match press conference.

When discussing the significance of the win, he noted, “While I can’t say if it’s our greatest victory, we’ve had many strong performances. A team must adapt to various situations, and tonight the players executed our plans exceptionally well.”