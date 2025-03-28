Forensic Expert Reveals Diego Maradona Suffered “Agonizing Pain” Before Dying

In a significant development during the ongoing trial on the circumstances surrounding Diego Maradona’s untimely death, one of the two forensic experts who conducted his autopsy has testified in a Buenos Aires court about the excruciating condition the Argentinian football icon endured in his final hours.

The director of forensic medicine at the Scientific Police Superintendency, Dr Carlos Cassinelli, revealed that Maradona suffered “agonizing pain” for at least 12 hours before he passed away.

The autopsy findings were disclosed to the public for the first time this Thursday, shedding light on the medical oversight surrounding Maradona’s care. The trial involves seven medical professionals, including doctors and nurses, who were responsible for his treatment at home before his death in November 2020.

Dr. Cassinelli’s testimony highlighted alarming details regarding Maradona’s health, stating that the examination revealed his heart was “completely covered in fat and blood clots,” conditions that are indicative of severe distress and suffering. He explained that these factors pointed to a state of agony leading up to Maradona’s demise.

According to the autopsy results, the official cause of death was identified as acute pulmonary edema secondary to congestive heart failure.

Dr. Cassinelli emphasized the seriousness of Maradona’s condition, asserting that he was not a suitable candidate for home care. He noted that the presence of fluid accumulation—a clear sign of worsening heart failure—was not an acute issue but rather a chronic condition that had been developing over several days.

“This was a situation that could have and should have been anticipated,” Dr. Cassinelli stated. “Any physician conducting a thorough examination of a patient like Maradona would have recognized the warning signs. This was not an unexpected turn of events but rather a critical indicator of his deteriorating health.”