Seven Healthcare Workers To Stand Trial In Brazil Over Diego Maradona’s Demise

Four years after the passing of football legend Diego Maradona, a high-profile trial involving seven healthcare professionals is set to commence next week.

This trial, slated to begin on Tuesday in San Isidro, Buenos Aires, is expected to span four months and will feature testimonies from more than 100 witnesses, including Maradona’s family members and various former medical practitioners who interacted with him.

The defendants—neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, psychologist Carlos Diaz, medical coordinator Nancy Forlini, nursing coordinator Mariano Perroni, doctor Pedro Pablo Di Spagna, and nurse Ricardo Almiro—are facing serious accusations of reckless homicide.

If found guilty, they could face substantial prison sentences ranging from eight to 25 years. Additionally, another nurse involved in Maradona’s care, Gisela Dahiana Madrid, is scheduled to face a separate trial in July.

Maradona, who tragically died on November 25, 2020, at the age of 60, was recovering from brain surgery aimed at removing a blood clot when he suffered a fatal heart attack while under home care in Buenos Aires.

Prosecutors argue that the medical team provided treatment that was not only “reckless” but also “deficient,” asserting that this inadequate care contributed to a prolonged and difficult period for Maradona leading up to his death. A 2021 medical report highlighted that had he received appropriate medical attention, his chances of survival could have significantly improved.

The defendants, however, have maintained their innocence throughout the proceedings. Maradona’s family contends that evidence suggests his health was critically compromised by the inadequacies of the medical staff and alleges that the team took measures to prevent his daughters from intervening in his care.

This ongoing legal battle raises profound questions about medical accountability and ethics, particularly in the case of a figure as influential as Maradona.

Maradona remains a beloved icon in Argentina, with numerous tributes celebrating his remarkable legacy scattered throughout the country.

Anticipation is also building around the imminent opening of his mausoleum in Buenos Aires, expected to draw around a million visitors annually, serving as a testament to his enduring impact on football and culture in Argentina.