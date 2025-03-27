List Of Countries That Have Qualified For 2026 FIFA World Cup

The forthcoming 2026 World Cup comes with new history as FIFA include 48 nations in total to participate in the most anticipated football tournament.

Naija News reports that the 2026 edition increased from the 32-team format utilized since 1998.

This historic tournament will unite more international teams than ever, as the United States, Canada, and Mexico prepare to co-host what is expected to be an exhilarating global event.

As qualification matches progress, numerous countries have already claimed their spots.

Before revealing the list of nations that have qualified for the 2026 World Cup, it is essential to examine how FIFA’s new structure allocates slots to various regions around the globe.

See Allocations Below:

UEFA: 16 slots

CAF (Africa): 9 slots

AFC (Asia): 8 slots

CONMEBOL (South America): 6 slots

CONCACAF (North & Central America): 6 slots

OFC (Oceania): 1 slot (for the first time in history)

The remaining two slots will be determined via intercontinental playoffs.

Below is the list of countries that have booked their spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Canada: As a co-host, Canada automatically secures its place in the World Cup for the third time. With a youthful and skilled roster, the Canadian team aspires to make history by advancing past the group stage for the first time.

Mexico: Mexico will host the World Cup for an unprecedented third occasion, having previously held the tournament in 1970 and 1986. This will be El Tri’s 18th appearance in the World Cup, as they continue their pursuit of a first semifinal qualification.

United States: The US Men’s National Team (USMNT) is set to participate in its 12th World Cup, aiming to improve upon its Round of 16 finish from Qatar 2022. With a strong core of players competing in top European leagues, the American team hopes to make a deep run in the tournament.

Japan: Japan continues its remarkable streak by qualifying for its seventh consecutive World Cup. After consistently reaching the Round of 16 in recent tournaments, the Samurai Blue aim to achieve a new milestone by advancing to the quarterfinals.

New Zealand: New Zealand makes its return to the World Cup for the first time since 2010. The All Whites are eager to leave their mark after securing Oceania’s automatic qualification spot.

Iran: Iran maintains its World Cup presence by qualifying for its fourth consecutive tournament. With a seasoned squad, Team Melli aims to advance beyond the group stage for the first time in its history.

Argentina: The current World Cup champions, Argentina, will defend their title in North America. La Albiceleste is striving for a historic achievement—becoming the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win consecutive World Cups.