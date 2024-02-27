Argentina Dumps Super Eagles Of Nigeria, To Play Costa Rica In March

Argentina have abandoned their plans to play an international friendly game with the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Argentina Football Association cancelled its plan to play a friendly game with the Super Eagles due to the short notice in processing travel visas for the Super Eagles of Nigeria contingents.

Recall that earlier in the month, the Argentina FA announced that the country will face Nigeria in an international friendly in China in March 2024.

The plan was cancelled when the Chinese authorities clashed with Argentina’s Lionel Messi for failing to feature in a friendly game between his club, Inter Miami, and a local side in China.

Due to his failure to feature in the friendly game, people who bought tickets to watch the game had to collect 50 percent of the amount they paid for the ticket.

Afterwards, the Argentine FA moved the friendly game against Nigeria to the United States of America. A few days ago, it was confirmed that the friendly game would take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, United States of America, on Tuesday, March 26.

Unfortunately, the much anticipated friendly has finally collapsed due to logistics reasons, and Argentina has picked another country to replace Nigeria.

Los Albiceleste will now take on Costa Rica and El Salvador in March, while the Super Eagles are left to look for another country for an international friendly.

If the Nigeria Football Federation is not able to get an opponent for the Super Eagles in March, fans of the national team will have to wait until June 2024 before they can see the team in action again. In the said month, the Super Eagles are scheduled to take on South Africa and the Benin Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.