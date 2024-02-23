Argentina Vs Nigeria International Friendly Game Gets Date, Venue

Organizers of the international friendly game between Argentina and Nigeria have finally given a date and venue for the highly anticipated friendly match between the two countries.

Naija News gathered that the friendly game between Argentina and Nigeria will take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, United States of America, on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

Note that the high-profile friendly between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the 2022 FIFA World Cup champions was earlier planned to take place in China.

The plan was cancelled because of a dispute between Lionel Messi of Argentina and Chinese authorities. The dispute was because the reigning Ballon d’Or winner failed to feature in an exhibition game between his club, Inter Miami, and a Chinese combined team.

Messi’s failure to feature in the game forced the Chinese authorities to reportedly refund half of the amount paid by spectators for the exhibition game and also refused to host the Argentina vs Nigeria friendly game.

That controversy is over, and the dream of Nigeria’s talismanic striker, Victor Osimhen, facing Lionel Messi’s Argentina, is on the verge of being actualized.

This meeting will be Super Eagles’ first outing since they lost 2-1 in the final of the 2023 AFCON against the hosts, Ivory Coast.

The friendly game will make it the 8th time both countries have met in senior international games, with Argentina winning 6 outings, while Nigeria recorded two wins.

The last time both countries met was during the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, which ended in a 2-1 win for Argentina.

Eagles intend to use the friendly game to prepare for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and the Benin Republic in June 2024.