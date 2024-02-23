Theirry Henry Urges Victor Osimhen Not To Join Arsenal

Retired France international, Theirry Henry, has urged Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen not to join his former club, Arsenal.

Victor Osimhen is currently one of the most wanted strikers in the world and the fact his current club, Napoli, have agreed to sell him this summer, has given room to more speculations about his future.

Recall that Osimhen made his name in European football last season when he scored 26 goals and provided five assists in 32 league games. This performance helped Napoli to win the Scudetto and also earned him the best striker in the league award alongside the league’s highest goalscorer award.

Aside from that, Osimhen was named the CAF player of the year and also finished eighth in the 2023 Ballon d’Or ranking.

Despite these feats, Theirry Henry has urged him not to move to Arsenal which are one of the clubs reportedly considering making a move for his signature in the forthcoming summer.

Henry who stated this after Osimhen scored against FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash with Napoli which ended in a 1-1 draw, noted that he is looking forward to seeing what Osimhen can do in the Premier League.

“I’d like to see him now, what he can do in the Premier League or wherever he’s going or Paris Saint-Germain. Not Arsenal, I won’t go there”, Theirry Henry said on the UEFA Champions League show with CBS Sports Golazo.

“I want to see him take the next step and be more consistent with his output, but to be able to win the title with Napoli the way he did will stay in history forever, so all the best to him in his career.”