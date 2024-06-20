Transfer: Anthony Ujah Gets New Club, Tim Iroegbunam To Everton, Toni Payne Leaves Sevilla

Bulgarian club, Botev Plovdiv, have completed the signing of Nigeria forward, Anthony Ujah on a free transfer.

Anthony Ujah started his professional football career at the Nigerian club, Abuja FC in 2005. He went on to play for nine more clubs, including Mainz 05, Werder Bremen, and Union Berlin, before he moved to the Bulgarian side.

After signing the 33-year-old forward, the club’s sporting director, Artur Platek, said, “We are delighted to welcome Anthony Uja to Botev (Plovdiv).

“He brings with him a wealth of experience from the top levels of German football, boasting matches in both the Bundesliga and Second Bundesliga on his calling card.

“His proven footballing qualities and ability to score will certainly help us to improve.”

Meanwhile, Everton are on the verge of completing the signing of Nigerian-born English midfielder, Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa.

He is expected to undergo his medical today as Everton and Aston Villa have reached an agreement over the services of the player.

The Toffees are expected to pay Aston Villa around £10 million to complete the transfer deal for the 20-year-old youngster.

The former West Bromwich Albion and Queens Park Rangers star made two starts out of 15 appearances for Aston Villa last season.

In Spain, Sevilla has parted ways with Toni Payne after six years at the Spanish side.

Recall that the 29-year-old Nigeria international joined Sevilla from Dutch side, Ajax, in 2018.

Payne played 181 games in all competitions for Sevilla in which she scored 30 goals and provided 20 assists.