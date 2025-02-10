Ex-Flying Eagles Striker, Suleiman Abdullahi Leaves Swedish Club, Deborah Abiodun Joins New Side

A former Flying Eagles striker, Suleiman Abdullahi, has left Swedish club IFK Göteborg after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract.

Despite his efforts, Suleiman Abdullahi faced challenges due to recurring injuries, which hindered his ability to maximize his potential at the club.

Reflecting on the departure, Hannes Stiller, IFK Göteborg’s sporting director, said: “Sulle is a wonderful individual, and even though we couldn’t achieve everything we hoped for together, we part as good friends. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Abdullahi joined IFK Göteborg from Bundesliga club Union Berlin in 2022, where he made a commendable impact by appearing in 30 matches and scoring a goal. Before his time in Sweden, he also played for Viking FK in Norway and Eintracht Braunschweig in Germany.

In another development, USL Super League club Dallas Trinity FC has announced the signing of Super Falcons midfielder Deborah Abiodun.

Abiodun joins Dallas Trinity on loan from Washington Spirit for the 2025 season, aiming to contribute her skills following a recent move from the University of Pittsburgh to Washington Spirit in January.

The talented 21-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the option for an additional year and is expected to return to Washington Spirit after the season concludes.

Dallas Trinity FC is a professional women’s soccer team located in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, competing in the USL Super League, which represents the highest tier of women’s soccer in the United States, alongside the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).