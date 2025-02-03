Transfer: Iheanacho Completes Medical At Middlesbrough, Junior Ajayi Moves To Libya

Sevilla striker Kelechi Iheanacho has successfully undergone medical examinations with an English Championship, club Middlesbrough.

Iheanacho, who is one of the household names in the current Super Eagles of Nigeria setup, is set to join the club on loan until the end of the current season, with reports from Sky Sports News indicating that Middlesbrough will have the option to make the transfer permanent after the conclusion of the ongoing season.

Iheanacho spent last season with Leicester City in the Championship, where he played a pivotal role in their promotion back to the Premier League.

However, during his time at Sevilla this season, the 28-year-old has struggled to find the net, failing to register any goals or assists in his nine league appearances.

As he joins Middlesbrough, Kelechi Iheanacho aims to revitalize his career and help the club secure a coveted promotion to the Premier League.

Currently, Middlesbrough occupies seventh position in the Championship standings, accumulating 44 points from 29 matches played thus far.

Meanwhile, Nigerian striker Junior Ajayi has officially completed his transfer to Al Hilal Benghazi, one of Libya’s top football clubs known for their storied history and passionate fanbase.

Ajayi, who was instrumental in helping the Nigerian Under-23 Eagles clinch a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, signed a short-term contract with the team.

Despite the ongoing political unrest in Libya, which has forced Al Hilal and their rivals, Al Merrikh, to compete in the Mauritanian League, Ajayi decided to make the move as he aims to spark up his football career.

The 28-year-old striker joined Al Hilal on a free transfer after a productive stint at Egyptian club Smouha SC, where he made a notable impression by scoring four goals in just six league appearances.

Ajayi previously had a highly successful tenure at Al Ahly, one of Africa’s most prominent clubs, where he won the league title four times and celebrated two victories in the CAF Champions League.