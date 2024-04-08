Everton Deducted Premier League Points Again, Set To Appeal

Advertisement

Premier League club, Everton have suffered a second points deduction in the 2023-2024 season as part of their punishments for breaching the league’s financial rules.

An independent commission found Everton guilty of breaching the league’s Profit and sustainability rules (PSR) which stipulates that clubs are not permitted to lose £105 million over three years. The Merseyside club breached that by £16.6m for the three years to the 2022-2023 season.

Hence, they independent commission slammed the club with a two-point deduction for what is tagged as a second breach of the rule.

Due to the recent development, the Premier League side have dropped from 16th spot to the 17th spot in the league table with 27 points in 31 games, two points away from relegation zone.

Earlier in the season, the same independent commission found Everton guilty of breaching the same rules for the three-year period to 2021-22. Hence, they were slammed with a 10-point deduction.

The punishment was later reduced to six points following an appeal in February.

In the second breach, the Premier League had requested a five-point deduction for Everton, according to the independent commission.

The commission determined that every violation of PSR is worth a deduction of three points, plus an extra two because Everton’s violation of £16.6 million, or 15.8% more than the £105 million barrier, is considered noteworthy.

The commission did, however, accept Everton’s claims for mitigation because: their points have already been deducted this season, the club also saw a reduction in income as a result of the suspension of a sponsorship agreement with the Russian company USM, and they admitted guilt.

Hence, the panel concluded that Everton should get a two-point reduction in punishment for having already received punishment this season. They also added a point for the team’s early acknowledgment of guilt and loss of sponsorship revenue.

Everton are reportedly planning to appeal this judgement before the end of the season.

A statement from the club reads: “While the club’s position has been that no further sanction was appropriate, the club is pleased to see that the commission has given credit to the majority of the issues raised by the club, including the concept of double punishment, the significant mitigating circumstances facing the club due to the war in Ukraine, and the high level of co-operation and early admission of the club’s breach.”